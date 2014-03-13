FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank investment banking had slow start to 2014- CFO
March 13, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank investment banking had slow start to 2014- CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has seen a slow start to the year for its investment banking business due to market uncertainty related to the crisis in Ukraine and data from China and Germany, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on Thursday.

“To us, the year started slow. Obviously through political uncertainty we started to have market uncertainty again and a slowdown in business,” Krause told journalists on the sidelines of banking conference in Paris, organized by The Economist.

“Ukraine, the data from China caused some slowdown ... We had some ups and downs in Germany on data as well,” Krause said, adding that Deutsche Bank still sees positive results for the whole year. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Leigh Thomas)

