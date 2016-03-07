FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints CIO of wealth, commercial unit
March 7, 2016 / 10:18 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints CIO of wealth, commercial unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank said Rene Keller is to join the bank as chief information officer (CIO) for its private, wealth & commercial clients (PW&CC) division.

Keller will join on June 1 and report to Kim Hammonds, group chief operating officer. Keller will be based in Eschborn, Germany.

Keller is currently group CIO at Deutsche Boerse, where he is responsible for information technology solutions and service delivery. He was previously chief operating officer of financial software company Information Mosaic, and before that has held technology roles at Swiss Life, Credit Suisse and UBS, Deutsche Bank said on Monday.

The bank has also recently appointed Peter Wharton-Hood as head of operations for global markets and other operations roles, and Pascal Boillat as CIO and head of operations for corporate & investment banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)

