Judge sees no evidence against Deutsche Bank co-CEO
April 12, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Judge sees no evidence against Deutsche Bank co-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, April 12 (Reuters) - The presiding judge in a trial against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said on Tuesday he had so far seen no evidence of prosecutors’ allegations, nearly a year into proceedings.

The court therefore rejects the prosecution’s request to allow further searches of Deutsche Bank offices, judge Peter Noll said.

Fitschen is accused of giving misleading evidence in connection with the 2002 collapse of the Kirch media empire. A verdict is expected in the coming court sessions. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

