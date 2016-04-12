FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Prosecutor seeks suspended sentence for Deutsche Bank co-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Co-CEO alleged to have misled court in Kirch trial

* Prosecutor asks for suspended sentence, 2 mln euro fine

* Asks for prison sentence for ex-CEOs Breuer, Ackermann (Recasts with prosecutor’s demand, adds background)

MUNICH, April 12 (Reuters) - The prosecutor in a trial of Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen, accused of giving misleading evidence in connection with the Kirch media empire collapse, on Tuesday asked for a 15-month suspended sentence for Fitschen, plus a 2 million euro fine.

The prosecutor, in a summing up of the case, also asked that former Deutsche Bank chiefs Rolf Breuer and Josef Ackermann should receive prison sentences of three and a half and two and a half years, respectively.

Fitschen and his fellow defendants have denied the charges.

The presiding judge in the case, Peter Noll, said earlier on Tuesday he had so far heard no evidence backing prosecutors’ allegations, nearly a year into proceedings and rejected their request to allow further searches of Deutsche Bank offices.

Noll will ultimately decide whether Fitschen and his co-defendants misled an appeals court to avoid paying damages sought by media mogul Leo Kirch.

Kirch, who died in 2011, accused Breuer of triggering his group’s downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.

After 12 years of legal wrangling, Deutsche Bank settled a civil suit in February 2014 in a deal that cost the bank about 925 million euros ($1.05 billion).

A verdict in the Munich case, which has long been a distraction for Deutsche Bank’s senior management, is due later this month.

$1 = 0.8802 euros Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
