Court acquits Deutsche Bank's Co-CEO Fitschen in trial over Kirch case
April 25, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Court acquits Deutsche Bank's Co-CEO Fitschen in trial over Kirch case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen has been acquitted of charges of misleading a court in connection with the 2002 Kirch media empire collapse, closing a painful chapter after 14 years of legal wrangling.

The presiding judge on Monday acquitted Fitschen and his co-defendants of allegations levelled by the prosecution that they gave misleading evidence in an earlier trial in connection with the Kirch bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jörn Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

