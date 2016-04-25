FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Court acquits Deutsche Bank's Co-CEO Fitschen in trial over Kirch case
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 25, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Court acquits Deutsche Bank's Co-CEO Fitschen in trial over Kirch case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Court- Allegations could not be proved

* Fitschen co-defendants also acquitted

* Prosecution has right to appeal the ruling (Adds judge’s quote, details, context)

By Jörn Poltz

MUNICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen has been acquitted of charges of misleading a court in connection with the 2002 Kirch media empire collapse, closing a painful chapter after 14 years of legal wrangling.

The presiding judge said on Monday that he found no evidence of the prosecution’s allegations that Fitschen and his co-defendants gave misleading evidence in an earlier trial in connection with the Kirch bankruptcy.

“The alleged criminal offences could not be proved,” judge Peter Noll said. The prosecution can appeal the ruling.

Along with the Kirch lawsuit, Deutsche Bank has been dealing with a string of other legal issues, which have cost Germany’s flagship bank billions of euros in fines, settlements and legal costs and contributed to its record loss in 2015.

This has also been a distraction for management who are attempting to overhaul the bank to revive profitability.

Leo Kirch, who died in 2011, had blamed former Deutsche Bank chairman Rolf Breuer for triggering his group’s downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a 2002 television interview.

The Kirch case became one of Germany’s most acrimonious corporate disputes. Deutsche Bank settled a civil suit in February 2014 in a deal costing about 925 million euros ($1.05 billion).

Munich prosecutors had accused Fitschen as well as his predecessors Rolf Breuer and Josef Ackermann and other former senior managers of misleading an appeals court to avoid paying damages sought by media mogul Leo Kirch.

Fitschen and his co-defendants, who, if convicted, could have faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, denied the charges from the beginning.

$1 = 0.8830 euros Writing by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jane Merriman and Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.