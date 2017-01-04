FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to pay $95 million to resolve U.S. tax case
January 4, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 8 months ago

Deutsche Bank to pay $95 million to resolve U.S. tax case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the German bank of using shell companies to evade significant tax liabilities in 2000, according to court papers filed on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, Deutsche Bank has also agreed to admit and accept responsibility for various conduct at issue in the lawsuit, which had sought more than $190 million, according to court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

