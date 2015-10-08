FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 4:38 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Deutsche Bank trader pleads guilty in U.S. to Libor manipulation scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank AG pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations into misconduct at various banks, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

Michael Ross Curtler, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a conspiracy charge for participating in a scheme to manipulate Libor, which was tied to the profitability of trades that he and others in which he and others had financial interest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

