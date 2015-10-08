Ex-Deutsche Bank trader pleads guilty in U.S. to Libor manipulation scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank AG pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations involving various banks, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

Michael Ross Curtler, 43, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to a conspiracy charge for participating in a scheme to manipulate Libor, which was tied to the profitability of trades in which he and others had a financial interest.

The case marked the first time an individual had been charged in the investigation connected to Deutsche Bank, which in April agreed to pay $2.5 billion to resolve probes by U.S. and U.K. authorities.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks.

The rate underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial products globally from mortgages to credit card loans.

U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own trading positions.

Those investigations have resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Curtler, a U.K. citizen, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud for conduct that ran from 2003 to 2011, according to court papers.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick set sentencing for Jan. 19. Curtler’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.