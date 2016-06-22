FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-Deutsche Bank trader pleaded guilty in U.S. to Libor scheme: records
June 22, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Ex-Deutsche Bank trader pleaded guilty in U.S. to Libor scheme: records

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from a second former Deutsche Bank AG trader for conspiring to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations of various banks, records show.

Timothy Parietti, a former managing director of Deutsche Bank's New York money market derivatives trading desk, pleaded guilty on May 26 in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, records unsealed on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

