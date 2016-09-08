FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Deutsche Bank trader pleads not guilty in U.S. in Libor case
September 8, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Ex-Deutsche Bank trader pleads not guilty in U.S. in Libor case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A former Deutsche Bank AG trader pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges that he conspired to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations into misconduct at various banks.

Gavin Black, a former director on Deutsche Bank's money market derivatives and pool trading desks in London, entered his plea in federal court in Manhattan to conspiracy and wire fraud charges after waiving extradition from Britain.

The 46-year-old was indicted in June along with Matthew Connolly, formerly Deutsche Bank's director of the pool trading desk in New York, becoming one of four onetime employees at the bank to be charged by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

