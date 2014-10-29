FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank settles dispute with four fired traders - court
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2014

Deutsche Bank settles dispute with four fired traders - court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A German labour court on Wednesday said that Deutsche Bank and four traders the lender had fired had agreed to settle out of court their long-running dispute over unfair dismissal, according to an announcement on the court’s web site.

The court had decided in favour of the traders in September, 2013, saying that the bank had allowed organisational lapses that created a working environment that could have led to the rigging of interest rates.

Deutsche later sought to reverse the ruling for the traders, who claimed wrongful dismissal after the bank accused them of violating company policy by inappropriately communicating with other traders over benchmark interbank lending rates.

A court decision had been expected in early November.

In response to the court statement, Deutsche Bank said it had followed the judge’s recommendation to settle out of court.

“Today, together with the judge, the mediation proceedings between the parties were completed,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

