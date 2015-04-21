US, UK aim for Deutsche Bank Libor settlement on Thursday-sources

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. and UK officials are preparing to announce a settlement with Deutsche Bank as soon as Thursday over allegations that it tried to rig benchmark interest rates like Libor, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Deutsche Bank said it was working with the relevant authorities but declined to comment further.

The penalties are likely to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount UBS Group AG paid in 2012, Reuters reported previously. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)