German watchdog's Libor report rebukes Deutsche Bank - source

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog Bafin heavily criticises Deutsche Bank in its report into attempts to manipulate inter-bank interest rates such as Libor, a person familiar with the report’s conclusions said.

The report criticises organisational failings and insufficient controls at Germany’s largest lender, as well as sluggishness in clearing up the problems, the person said.

Top managers were not directly implicated in the manipulation of the interest rates, used as benchmarks for trillions of dollars in financial contracts, but were responsible for structural deficiencies at the lender, the person added.

Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment.

Bafin said in May it had completed its report and was awaiting Deutsche Bank’s response before considering any necessary consequences. It did not give any details of the report at that time.

Deutsche Bank agreed in April to pay $2.5 billion to U.S. and British authorities for manipulation of Libor.

Bafin’s report also criticises co-chief executive Anshu Jain, personnel head Stephan Leithner, former chief executive Josef Ackermann and former board member Hermann-Josef Lamberti, the person familiar with its conclusions said, echoing a report in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday.

The four did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bafin president Felix Hufeld had been critical of the bank in talks with Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner, the person said. Achleitner did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the talks.

Deutsche Bank has said it was “categorically false” that pressure from regulators was a factor in the decision announced on Sunday by Jain and co-CEO Juergen Fitschen to step down early. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Jonathan Gould, Edward Taylor and Joern Poltz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Mark Potter)