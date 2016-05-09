FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank settles unfair dismissal case with Shivani Mathur
May 9, 2016 / 12:03 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank settles unfair dismissal case with Shivani Mathur

Anjuli Davies

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has agreed to settle an alleged sex discrimination and unfair dismissal case brought by a former senior employee who was fired in the wake of the Libor-rigging scandal.

Shivani Mathur, who was Deutsche’s London-based global head of economic resources, was suing the bank for sex discrimination, unfair dismissal, unequal pay and suffering detriment after whistleblowing, according to court documents filed in January.

The bank previously said it was ordered to terminate Mathur’s employment in connection with a regulatory settlement.

“Miss Mathur’s employment tribunal claim has been resolved,” a Deutsche Bank spokesman in London said, declining to comment further.

Mathur and her lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)

