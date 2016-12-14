FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Deutsche Bank agrees to settle legal dispute with German retail heiress
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2016 / 5:54 PM / 8 months ago

Deutsche Bank agrees to settle legal dispute with German retail heiress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and German retail heiress Madeleine Schickedanz have agreed to settle a legal dispute, Germany's flagship carrier said on Wednesday.

"If the conditions set out by the agreement are fulfilled, then the legal dispute can be ended amicably, completely and for good," a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said in an e-mailed statement, declining to provide details of the settlement.

Schickedanz had sought 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) in a damages suit that involved bank Sal. Oppenheim, which is now part of Deutsche Bank.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the settlement with Deutsche Bank was worth less than 100 million euros.

$1 = 0.9385 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.