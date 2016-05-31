FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank may resolve some large litigation issues in summer -CEO
May 31, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank may resolve some large litigation issues in summer -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche bank CEO says at Global Financial Services Investor Conference

* Bank may not make a profit this year

* On Q2 business: client volumes are down but ‘markets are ok’

* Expects agreement on branch closures in Germany within a month or two

* Getting closer to resolving some large litigation issues

* Some cases may be resolved in early or late summer

* Operationally D.Bank will be fine in case of Brexit, despite signifcant market turbulences

* D.Bank does not really need to sell Postbank until 2018 (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

