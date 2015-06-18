FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to move 4,000 workers to Canary Wharf
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank to move 4,000 workers to Canary Wharf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is preparing to move about 4,000 back office workers from five buildings in the City of London financial district to one in Canary Wharf in the east of the capital, where much of Britain’s financial sector is now based.

Deutsche said the move, scheduled to start towards the end of 2016, would increase efficiency and strengthen controls. It would mostly affect workers in technology and operations.

The new office is located at 10 Upper Bank Street in Canary Wharf. It will house some 4,000 work spaces. The largest building to be exited is located at 6-8 Bishopsgate in the City.

Deutsche Bank said the move was part of the its new Strategy 2020 plan, which is aimed at cutting costs, reducing investment banking operations and selling its Postbank retail chain. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.