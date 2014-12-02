Deutsche Bank eyes Arrowgrass stake sale to Foundation - paper

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is negotiating the sale of its stake in London hedge fund Arrowgrass Capital Partners to private equity firm Foundation Capital Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Foundation would pay between $100 million and $200 million for at least a 20 percent stake in Arrowgrass, the paper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Deutsche Bank’s 17.5 percent stake in Arrowgrass would be included in that sale, the paper said.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)