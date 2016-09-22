US election in focus at leveraged finance meet

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - Hundreds of executives and investors will converge on an Arizona resort next week for a closely watched leveraged finance conference coming just weeks before the US elections.

The presidential contest will be a major theme at the three-day gathering, as will Deutsche Bank, the under-fire German lender that has been hosting the annual meeting for 24 years.

CEO John Cryan will attend the meeting, in what some see as a show of confidence in the bank's leveraged finance business as Deutsche restructures its investment banking operations.

Deutsche Bank shares have been slumping near all-time lows, and leading German business newspaper Handelsblatt said this week that the bank may need a state bailout.

"They are perceived to be less active in this marketplace than previously," one investor who plans to attend told IFR.

But the bank is the fourth-largest underwriter of US dollar-denominated junk bonds so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

With US$15.6bn of junk bond sales under its belt year-to-date, it closely trails rivals Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Barclays, which have sold over US$16bn each.

Even one of Deutsche's closest competitors said he had not seen the lender pull back from the asset class.

"I wish I could say I had," the rival banker told IFR. "They have a very good leveraged finance franchise in both primary and secondary."

CHOICES AHEAD

Dozens of companies will also be descending on the resort town of Scottsdale next Monday, seizing the chance to meet with investors ahead of what is seen as a crucial presidential vote.

"Political risk in the US is higher than it's ever been," said Gershon Distenfeld, director of high-yield fixed-income at AllianceBernstein, whose team plans to attend.

Distenfeld said that the climate now was very different for the credit markets than it had been in previous years.

"In past crises, if all you did was buy risk blindly, you did very well because the risks were systemic. But credit selection matters now," he said.

"There are going to be winners and losers."

Companies with large debt loads such as satellite services provider Intelsat and oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy will be among those presenting, alongside newer entrants in the junk bond market such as content streamer Netflix and family history website Ancestry.com.

Average junk bond spreads are hovering around one-year lows at 522bp, still more than 350bp inside their February wides, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But after valuations across risky assets started to look overstretched, investors have been watching out for potential sell-off catalysts.

With meetings of the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve now out of the way, the showdown between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton for the White House is taking center stage.

"We are seeing a nice rally in risk assets and a little bit of clear sailing," said Jack Flaherty, an investment director at asset manager GAM.

"The biggest thing on the horizon is the elections."

Appropriately enough, former Republican secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and Democratic strategist and Clinton adviser James Carville will give keynote speeches at the conference, which will take place September 26-28. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)