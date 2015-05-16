FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank Co-CEOs rule out resignation
May 16, 2015

Deutsche Bank Co-CEOs rule out resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - The co-chief executives of Deutsche Bank ruled out stepping down despite a series of fines and legal problems that have hit the bank recently, they told a German newspaper.

“How do I best serve the bank for which I have proudly worked for 20 years? My answer is that the best I can do is solve the problems of the bank and improve its performance,” Anshu Jain said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

His fellow chief executive, Juergen Fitschen, on trial in connection with the 2002 collapse of the Kirch media empire, also brushed aside thoughts of stepping down, the paper said in an excerpt of the article made available on Saturday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by David Clarke)

