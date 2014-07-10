FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank hires former Luxembourg minister Frieden
July 10, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank hires former Luxembourg minister Frieden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that Luc Frieden, 50, would join Germany’s biggest lender to advise management on strategic aspects related to international and European affairs.

In his new role of Vice President, Frieden will also work with the bank’s Government & Regulatory Affairs department and other infrastructure functions and business units, Deutsche Bank said.

Frieden - a former minister of the Luxembourg government and chairman of the board of governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group - will assume his new role on Sept. 15 and will be based in London. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

