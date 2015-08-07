REFILE-Deutsche Bank's general counsel to retire

(Corrects spelling in headline)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will replace its general counsel Richard Walker, Germany’s biggest lender said on Friday.

“At his own request, Richard Walker will retire from his role as General Counsel, effective at the end of the year,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement, adding that Walker will become a senior adviser to the bank.

“Richard Walker helped the bank navigate exceptionally challenging times during his fourteen years of service as General Counsel,” the bank said.

Deutsche Bank has been hit by over 9 billion euros ($9.85 billion) in fines and settlements in the past three years, including a record $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities for its involvement in manipulating Libor.

Simon Dodds and Christof von Dryander, who have served as Deputy General Counsel since 2013, will become Co-General Counsel and report to John Cryan after Richard Walkers retirement, Deutsche Bank said. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)