FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Deutsche Bank's general counsel to retire
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 7, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Deutsche Bank's general counsel to retire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in headline)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will replace its general counsel Richard Walker, Germany’s biggest lender said on Friday.

“At his own request, Richard Walker will retire from his role as General Counsel, effective at the end of the year,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement, adding that Walker will become a senior adviser to the bank.

“Richard Walker helped the bank navigate exceptionally challenging times during his fourteen years of service as General Counsel,” the bank said.

Deutsche Bank has been hit by over 9 billion euros ($9.85 billion) in fines and settlements in the past three years, including a record $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities for its involvement in manipulating Libor.

Simon Dodds and Christof von Dryander, who have served as Deputy General Counsel since 2013, will become Co-General Counsel and report to John Cryan after Richard Walkers retirement, Deutsche Bank said. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.