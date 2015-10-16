Deutsche Bank considers power shift back to management board -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to consolidate the power of its top management board at the expense of its second-tier group executive committee (GEC), people familiar with the matter said.

The move is part of incoming Chief Executive John Cryan’s strategy overhaul of Deutsche Bank, details of which are expected to be revealed later this month.

Cryan is expected to shrink the size of the 19-member strong GEC in a bid to cut costs, while at the same time arranging for all business units to be represented on the management board again, the people said.

The Briton is accelerating plans to shed assets and exit countries to shrink the bank, and earlier this month revealed a record pre-tax loss of 6 billion euros in the third quarter and warned investors of a possible dividend cut.

Deutsche Bank’s flagship investment banking unit as well as its wealth management arm are currently not directly represented by either of the eight management board members.

Deutsche Bank’s transaction banking unit is also not directly represented on the management board, even though it is part of board member Stefan Krause’s remit among other duties.

People familiar with the bank said that no decisions have been taken on whether the current heads of investment banking and the wealth management arm will be promoted to the board, pending clearance from financial watchdog Bafin.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank’s head of Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Michele Faissola, while being credited for having restructured the unit, has been criticized by Bafin that manipulation of Libor interest rates happened on his watch.

In Bafin’s Libor report, the former investment banker and close ally of ex-CEO Anshu Jain is criticized for not initiating an investigation earlier - as soon as 2007. Faissola, however, has disputed any suggestion that he should have known about or could have corrected improper practices.

Cryan, who took the helm at Deutsche Bank in July, is due to announce details of the “Strategy 2020” revamp plan on Oct. 29. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner and Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Susan Thomas)