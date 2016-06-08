FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's head of asset management Quintin Price resigns
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's head of asset management Quintin Price resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s asset management chief Quintin Price, who has been on medical leave since mid-April, has resigned, Germany’s flagship lender said on Wednesday.

Jon Eilbeck, the unit’s Asia head, will continue to be in charge of the operational responsibilities for the business, while the Supervisory Board has begun to search for a successor to lead Deutsche Asset Management, it added.

Price, who became a member of Deutsche Bank’s management board in January, had left US money manager BlackRock last year. He was brought in by Cryan as part of a large scale management shake-up to replace Michele Faissola, who left the bank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.