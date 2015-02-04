ON THE MOVE-Deutsche unit peels away private banker from J.P. Morgan

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s asset & wealth management division in the United States said Wednesday it hired broker and private banker Susan Moffat away from J.P. Morgan Securities to work with ultrahigh net worth clients at its Los Angeles office.

Moffat, who started at Deutsche in January, previously worked with ultrahigh net worth clients like hedge fund principals and entrepreneurs at J.P. Morgan.

Earlier in her career, Moffat, a basketball player on the Wagner College team in Staten Island, New York, worked on the investment bank side at J.P. Morgan, as well as the fixed income capital markets desk at Lehman Brothers in New York.

Moffat’s hiring follows a number of additions that Deutsche asset & wealth management has made on the West Coast in the last year including Lee Hutter, who took over as head of the U.S. Western region last September.

Aside from confirming her departure, J.P. Morgan had no other comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)