a year ago
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank says U.S. DoJ asks it to pay $14 bln to settle mortgages case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.

The claim against Deutsche, which is likely to be negotiated in several months of talks, far outstrips the bank's and investors' expectations for such costs.

"Deutsche Bank has no intention to settle these potential civil claims anywhere near the figure cited. The negotiations are only just beginning. The bank expects that they will lead to an outcome similar to those of peer banks which have settled at materially lower amounts", Deutsche Bank said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
