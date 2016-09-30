FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank nears $5.4 bln settlement over mortgage bonds-AFP
September 30, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank nears $5.4 bln settlement over mortgage bonds-AFP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG is nearing an agreement with U.S. officials to pay $5.4 billion to settle charges related to its sale of toxic mortgage bonds before the financial crisis, French news agency AFP reported on Friday, citing sources.

Germany's largest lender said about two weeks ago it would fight a $14 billion demand from the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims it missold the securities.

An agreement could be announced in the next couple of days, a person familiar with the matter told AFP.

The final amount of the settlement could be slightly different, the source said. (yhoo.it/2dfHX74)

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report and a spokesman for the DoJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank's U.S.-listed shares were up 13.7 percent at $13.05 in heavy midday trading. The stock rose as much as 15.16 percent, its best intraday percentage gain in nearly five years. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

