a year ago
Merkel declines comment on U.S. penalty for Deutsche Bank
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Merkel declines comment on U.S. penalty for Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to comment on Friday on the decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to demand $14 billion from Deutsche Bank to settle claims the lender missold mortgage-backed securities.

"I think it's wise not to comment on this news from my side," Merkel said when asked by a Reuters correspondent what she thought of the penalty and whether Berlin might be willing to support Deutsche Bank.

The German finance ministry said earlier on Friday that the government expected a "fair result" from the negotiations but that the talks were a matter for the bank and the American authorities. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke und Noah Barkin; Writing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
