FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Bank to pay more than $2.4 bln to settle mortgage case -manager magazin
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank to pay more than $2.4 bln to settle mortgage case -manager magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is expected to settle U.S. investigations into past misselling mortgage-backed securities for more than $2.4 billion, a German monthly magazine reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to send Deutsche Bank a roughly 100-page statement of facts early next week, manager magazin said, adding that the document will specify how much Deutsche must pay to settle the case.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

In July, Chief Executive John Cryan said that he hoped to draw a line under the bank's four largest remaining litigation cases this year.

These comprise the mortgages case, alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates, a probe into suspicious equities trades in Russia, and remaining investigations into alleged money laundering. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Christoph Steitz and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.