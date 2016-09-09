BRIEF-Posera announces second securetablepay distribution agreement
* Posera announces a second securetablepay distribution agreement with a leading U.S. payments processor
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Deutsche Bank is expected to settle U.S. investigations into past misselling mortgage-backed securities for more than $2.4 billion, a German monthly magazine reported.
The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to send Deutsche Bank a roughly 100-page statement of facts early next week, manager magazin said, adding that the document will specify how much Deutsche must pay to settle the case.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
In July, Chief Executive John Cryan said that he hoped to draw a line under the bank's four largest remaining litigation cases this year.
These comprise the mortgages case, alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates, a probe into suspicious equities trades in Russia, and remaining investigations into alleged money laundering. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Christoph Steitz and Jason Neely)
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's Coway said on Friday its top shareholder, Coway Holdings, had decided to suspend its plan to sell a stake in the country's largest water purifier rental firm, believing its shares are undervalued.
LONDON, Sept 9 European stock markets fell on Friday, weighed down by a drop in the shares of healthcare companies, while the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea also rattled markets.