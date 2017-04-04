FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank treasurer von zur Muehlen to join investment banking unit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank treasurer von zur Muehlen to join investment banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG's group treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will join its investment banking division, once the lender's recently announced capital raise is complete, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Von zur Muehlen, who has been the bank's treasurer since 2009, will join Deutsche Bank's Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) division.

Prior to his role as treasurer, von zur Muehlen held roles in the bank's Global Markets unit, covering clients throughout Europe.

Dixit Joshi, who has been with Deutsche Bank since 2010, will succeed von zur Muehlen as treasurer.

Joshi was most recently head of the bank's Debt Institutional Client Group and head of Listed Derivatives and Market Clearing in CIB. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.