RPT-Deutsche Bank debt trading head to take new role - source
November 4, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Deutsche Bank debt trading head to take new role - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The co-head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank in London, Zar Amrolia, has stepped down and will assume a new role in the bank, a person close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Richard Herman, the New York-based co-head of fixed income trading, will assume responsibility for the entire division, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Amrolia first joined Deutsche Bank on the foreign exchange options desk in 1995, then moved to Goldman Sachs, returning to Deutsche in 2004 as global head of foreign exchange sales.

Deutsche Bank posted a net loss in the last quarterly period and unveiled plans to revamp its management board in an effort to resolve a long list of lawsuits and investigations in areas such as the setting of benchmark interest rates.

Trading income rose in that quarter but lagged increases by many important rivals.

Veteran trader Herman rose to the position of co-head of the group that trades in debt and currencies earlier this year. Based in New York, he had previously served as head of the bank’s institutional client group since 2008.

Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt declined to comment. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mike Dolan and Mark Potter)

