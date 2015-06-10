FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Tusa as co-head of UK corporate broking
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 10:50 AM / in 2 years

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Tusa as co-head of UK corporate broking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank named Andrew Tusa as co-head and Neil Collingridge as vice chairman of UK corporate broking.

Tusa joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director for corporate broking in Europe. He had previously spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank within its asset management team.

Collingridge, who joins from Jefferies where he was a managing director within corporate broking, will provide coverage for UK-listed companies.

The duo will be based in London and report to Adam Bagshaw and Scott Bell, co-heads of UK corporate finance.

The bank said it also hired Simon Hollingsworth and David Nangle as vice presidents. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.