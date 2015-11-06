FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names chairwoman of Russia business
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names chairwoman of Russia business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG appointed Annett Viehweg as chairwoman of the board at Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia.

Viehweg is currently head of Deutsche Bank’s global network banking for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Viehweg succeeds Joerg Bongartz. Bongartz, chairman of the Russia unit since 2006, will relocate to Frankfurt and assume a senior role for the Central and Eastern European business, Deutsche Bank had said in September.

Viehweg has been with Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia for more than 15 years, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.