Sept 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG promoted Ashley Wilson to oversee its Europe, Middle East and Africa trading desk.

Wilson's new role will involve overseeing equity derivatives, equity trading synthetics and fund-linked products, according to an internal memo confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesman.

Wilson will retain his current role as co-head of global prime finance along with Greg Bunn. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)