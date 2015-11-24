FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Berthold Fuerst, Richard Sheppard EMEA M&A co-heads
November 24, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Berthold Fuerst, Richard Sheppard EMEA M&A co-heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG appointed Berthold Fuerst and Richard Sheppard co-heads of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo.

Fuerst and Sheppard will also keep their current roles of M&A heads for Germany and the UK, respectively, spokesman Axel Luedeke confirmed in an email.

Fuerst has been with the German bank since 1995 and Sheppard since 1998.

They will report to Jeff Urwin, global head of corporate finance, until a new global head of M&A is appointed.

Urwin will take over as the head of Deutsche Bank’s corporate and investment bank from Jan. 1. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

