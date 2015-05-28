MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new head of retail investment banking

May 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Blake Hallinan as head of global retail investment banking coverage.

Hallinan will join Deutsche Bank later this summer, following more than 15 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director in the firm’s consumer and retail investment banking group.

He will be based in New York and will report to Jeff Rose, global co-head of consumer, retail and services investment banking coverage, and to Scott Bell, also co-head of the team and co-head of UK corporate finance. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)