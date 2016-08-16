FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Deutsche Asset Management names Bobby Brooks national sales manager
August 16, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche Asset Management names Bobby Brooks national sales manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset Management, Deutsche Bank's fund management business, said it hired Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for its retail coverage.

Brooks joins from State Street Corp, where he had two stints.

During his first stint, Brooks helped State Street launch its ETF sales unit, before moving to Invesco PowerShares in 2006.

At PowerShares he helped the company triple its assets to $98 billion before he left last year to rejoin State Street.

Brooks, based in Boston, will report to Robert Kendall, head of Deutsche Asset Management in the Americas. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

