FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES--Top China dealmaker Henry Cai set to leave Deutsche Bank -IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES--Top China dealmaker Henry Cai set to leave Deutsche Bank -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s top China dealmaker Henry Cai is set to leave the bank at the end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday citing a source with knowledge of the move.

Cai joined Deutsche in 2010 to run investment banking in China, and is currently executive chairman of corporate finance for Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Cai himself could not immediately be reached for comment.

Before Deutsche, Cai was a top China rainmaker at UBS AG, having earned his dealmaking reputation on some of China’s earliest overseas listings while at Hong Kong investment bank Peregrine, subsequently BNP Paribas Peregrine.

IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert of IFR, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.