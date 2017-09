Sept 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said Celeste Guth would join as managing director and co-head of its global Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

Guth will join from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where she was most recently vice chairman of FIG and global co-head of insurance investment banking.

Guth, who will be based in New York, was previously the head of Americas FIG from 2003 to 2012 at Goldman, Deutsche Bank said.