MOVES-Deutsche Asset Management names Christopher Kimm as Korea real estate head

June 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset Management, Deutsche Bank’s fund management business, said it named Christopher Kimm managing director and head of real estate, Korea.

Based in Seoul, Kimm will report to Head of Alternatives Pierre Cherki and also serve as co-representative director of Deutsche Asset Management Korea along with Dong-Keun Lee, the firm said.

Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, Kimm worked as a managing director with Asian alternative investment firm Orion Partners. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)