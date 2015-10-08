FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche's wealth management unit expands US team
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 8, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche's wealth management unit expands US team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s asset and wealth management unit said Michael Keough and David Hanlon joined its institutional global client group in the Americas.

Hanlon, who most recently worked at F-Squared Investments, joins the unit as director, based in Boston.

Keough, with over 24 years of industry experience, joins as managing director, based in San Francisco. He previously worked for Bank of New York Mellon’s investment management unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

