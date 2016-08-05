Senior U.S. ETF executive at Deutsche Bank has left company -Reuters sources

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dodd Kittsley, who has served as head of exchange-traded product strategy at Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. asset management unit for the past two years, has left the company, according to two people with knowledge of the departure.

Deutsche's Asset and Wealth Management's Americas division hired Kittsley, a longtime industry veteran, away from BlackRock Inc in 2014 as part of a push to accelerate its growth in the fast-growing business of managing exchange-traded funds and other similar products. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)