MOVES-Deutsche Bank's head of structured finance leaves - Source

May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of structured finance, Elad Shraga, is leaving the company after 15 years to pursue new opportunities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Daniel Pietrzak and Tom Cheung will replace Sharga to lead the structured-finance businesses for the Europe and Americas region, and Chentan Shah will oversee the structured-finance business in Asia, the source said.

Shraga is moving on to set up his own fund, which will manage a special-situations fund focused on credit and real estate in Europe, Bloomberg, which first reported his departure, quoted a source as saying. (bloom.bg/1KScFew) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)