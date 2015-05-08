FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's head of structured finance leaves - Source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's head of structured finance leaves - Source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s head of structured finance, Elad Shraga, is leaving the company after 15 years to pursue new opportunities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Daniel Pietrzak and Tom Cheung will replace Sharga to lead the structured-finance businesses for the Europe and Americas region, and Chentan Shah will oversee the structured-finance business in Asia, the source said.

Shraga is moving on to set up his own fund, which will manage a special-situations fund focused on credit and real estate in Europe, Bloomberg, which first reported his departure, quoted a source as saying. (bloom.bg/1KScFew) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.