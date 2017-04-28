FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to name von Moltke as new CFO - source
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 4 months ago

Deutsche Bank to name von Moltke as new CFO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is expected to name James von Moltke as new finance chief, replacing Marcus Schenck who is taking on a role as co-head of the investment bank, a source close to the matter said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Von Moltke joins Deutsche Bank from Citi, where he worked as treasurer after being hired from Morgan Stanley in 2009 to head its corporate mergers group, the person said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Friday.

Last month, Germany's flagship lender promoted Schenck and retail head Christian Sewing to co-deputy chief executives alongside bank chief John Cryan and said it would name a new CFO at a later stage. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

