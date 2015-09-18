FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank to pick new retail and corporate banking head
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 2:43 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank to pick new retail and corporate banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is set to appoint a new manager to lead its retail and corporate banking division in Germany after the two co-heads step down at the end of the month, according to a note to staff.

Wilhelm von Haller and Peter Schedl will resign their posts to allow a new start at the Private & Business Clients division, board member Christian Sewing, responsible for Deutsche’s retail banking, wrote in the note seen by Reuters on Friday.

The change is part a general overhaul at the Germany bank, a plan that will include cuts of about a quarter of staff and which is being finalised by new Chief Executive John Cryan.

Cryan took control of Germany’s biggest bank in July with the promise to cut costs. The bank is planning to close 200 of its 700 branches. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.