BRIEF-Walgreens, Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores
June 28 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it appointed Jeff Vergamini as a managing director in the investment bank's mergers & acquisitions (M&A) group.
Based in Chicago, Vergamini will report to Charlie Dupree, Americas head of M&A.
Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, he worked at J.P. Morgan's global M&A group. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share