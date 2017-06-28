June 28 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it appointed Jeff Vergamini as a managing director in the investment bank's mergers & acquisitions (M&A) group.

Based in Chicago, Vergamini will report to Charlie Dupree, Americas head of M&A.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, he worked at J.P. Morgan's global M&A group. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)