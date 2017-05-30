MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Jeffrey Mensch as managing director for M&A

May 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG appointed Jeffrey Mensch to its M&A team as a managing director.

He joins from billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes (M&F), where he was senior vice president in the finance department for three years.

Mensch, based in New York, will join Deutsche Bank in early June. He will report to Charlie Dupree, head of M&A, the Americas.

Prior to M&F, he spent seven years at Evercore and UBS.

Mensch's hire as managing director is the seventh Deutsche Bank has made for the Americas corporate finance team this year and second for M&A. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)