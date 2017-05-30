FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Jeffrey Mensch as managing director for M&A
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Jeffrey Mensch as managing director for M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG appointed Jeffrey Mensch to its M&A team as a managing director.

He joins from billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company MacAndrews & Forbes (M&F), where he was senior vice president in the finance department for three years.

Mensch, based in New York, will join Deutsche Bank in early June. He will report to Charlie Dupree, head of M&A, the Americas.

Prior to M&F, he spent seven years at Evercore and UBS.

Mensch's hire as managing director is the seventh Deutsche Bank has made for the Americas corporate finance team this year and second for M&A. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.