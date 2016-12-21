By Liana B. Baker
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 Andrew Kass, an investment
banker focused on the internet sector, is leaving Deutsche Bank
at the end of the year, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Kass' next move was not yet known, the people said, asking
not to be named because the matter is private.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Kass could not be reached
for comment.
Kass was a managing director based in both New York and San
Francisco who advised internet, software and financial
technology companies, according to his LinkedIn page.
The German bank said in October it had hired Brian Pitz, a
former research analyst at Jefferies Group LLC, to become
co-head of internet banking along with veteran technology banker
Riaz Ladhabhoy.
Kass joined the bank as a vice president in the U.S.
technology investment banking group in 2004, according to a
press release at the time. Previously, he worked at Credit
Suisse.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Chris
Reese)